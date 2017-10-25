Bono Reveals Health Scare Inspired U2’s ‘Songs of Experience’

By Annie Reuter

Bono has revealed that he suffered a serious health scare that informed his writing on the band’s forthcoming album Songs Of Experience.

“Edge wasn’t fibbing when he said that we had to stop and take account of what was going on in the world,” Bono told Q Magazine. “He just didn’t want to mention what was going on in my world. I don’t want to get too into the details of it, for fear of the melodramatic reality TV kerfuffle. A lot of people have these moments. I’ve had a few. Not quite at this level.”

While Bono wouldn’t go into specifics, he explained that he took inspiration from poet Brendan Kennelly and focused on writing songs as if he were composing them after death.

“It was serious enough that he genuinely had a major fright,” the Edge added. “But where that brought him to as a writer was an amazing place.”

Bono said that the writing process came from the perspective of him thinking of what he’d want to say to the people that he loves after he’s gone.

U2 are scheduled to release Songs Of Experience on December 1.