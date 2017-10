Twitter’s #IWantToBeBuriedWith is getting some creative and interesting responses.

#IWantToBeBuriedWith a fire extinguisher. Bring it on Satan. Bring it on. — Mike Kelly (@MistahJ1307) October 23, 2017

Well, at least he knows where he’s going and doesn’t need a GPS… lol!

#IWantToBeBuriedWith a really great and scary costume on, so I can really freak people out when I rise back to life in the zombie apocalypse pic.twitter.com/wfSSyzhvQl — ⚜️ Cattsy ⚜️ (@Cattereia) October 23, 2017

Bet she hasn’t missed an episode of “The Walking Dead.”

#IWantToBeBuriedWith an IQ sensor. Just in case I turn into a zombie. I'll be able to find the biggest and tastiest brains. 😋🧠 — Headless Whoresman (@BuckInEars) October 23, 2017

That’s a picky zombie.

#IWantToBeBuriedWith-in a field of marijuana, so that future generations of noble potheads can smoke me, & find nerdvana ✌ — Dolly Llama (@deedles420) October 23, 2017

Nothing like inherited bliss.

Until she gives up and buys a new one.

#IWantToBeBuriedWith nothing.. but for sake of this hashtag: all my passwords pic.twitter.com/BWzxMYwhZq — Nene (@NeneVulcan) October 23, 2017

Not recommended if you leave a loved one behind whom you trust:).

#IWantToBeBuriedWith with router so my family can't use my data pic.twitter.com/IkNZEFFEci — #TrapaDrive (@great_xola) October 23, 2017

LOL!

#IWantToBeBuriedWith a fully-charged iPhone, so if I'm not actually dead I have a 15-minute window where I can call for help — Sarah-Scarer 💀 (@cautionspoilers) October 23, 2017

9-1-1 please!

It’s also called rigor mortis… lol!

