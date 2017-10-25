“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Sign NEW Mega-Million Contract

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is still a money-maker, and that’s why it has a new 5 cycles (seasons)/$30,000,000 per season … $150,000,000 deal!

That’s a $50,000,000 pay increase from their 2015/5 cycles contract according to TMZ , who’s sources estimate 50-60% will be split between Kim (will receive the largest percentage), Kourtney and Khloe, because the show focuses more on them.

Next in line for her share is Kylie, due to her show. Kendall’s travel and modeling schedule mean less screen time which equals a smaller share of the deal. Plus Rob, who’s share will be modest compared to the others.

TMZ also reports the next generations of Kardashians… aren’t part of the contract. However, if their kids make appearances on the show, they’ll be paid too.

Oh, and you can’t leave out Kris Jenner, their negotiator, who will receive her management of 10%. That’s a cool $15,000,000. Momma knows how to make money.