“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Sign NEW Mega-Million Contract

By Blake Powers
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Kim Kardashian attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM and SWAROVSKI on September 8, 2017 in New York City (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is still a money-maker, and that’s why it has a new 5 cycles (seasons)/$30,000,000 per season … $150,000,000 deal!

That’s a $50,000,000 pay increase from their 2015/5 cycles contract according to TMZ , who’s sources estimate 50-60% will be split between Kim (will receive the largest percentage), Kourtney and Khloe, because the show focuses more on them.

gettyimages 625014030 Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sign NEW Mega Million Contract

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 21: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner onstage at the 2016 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation For Cancer Research on November 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

Next in line for her share is Kylie, due to her show. Kendall’s travel and modeling schedule mean less screen time which equals a smaller share of the deal. Plus Rob, who’s share will be modest compared to the others.

TMZ also reports the next generations of Kardashians… aren’t part of the contract. However, if their kids make appearances on the show, they’ll be paid too.

Oh, and you can’t leave out Kris Jenner, their negotiator, who will receive her management of 10%. That’s a cool $15,000,000. Momma knows how to make money.

