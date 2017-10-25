“Stranger Things” Star Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Info On Season 2 (begins Friday) and His Likes Of The 80s

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (“Dustin”) was recently approached by TMZ concerning the upcoming 2nd season.

Matarazzo responded like a well-seasoned pro, mostly using the word “no”.

However, Gaten did reveal a few things fans of the show will be interested in.

In case you haven’t watched it, according to Rottentomatoes.com, Stranger Things is , “A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.”

Stranger Things, a Netflix original series, debuted July 15, 2016 with a Rottentomatoes.com score of 93%!

Click HERE for Matarazzo to tell you what he can about season 2, which begins Friday.

Gaten may soon be receiving packages of cassette tapes… lol.