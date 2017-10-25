Tesla Has Been Working 24/7 To Get Solar & Battery Power To Children’s Hospital In Puerto Rico

Elon Musk and his company Tesla is making good on their promises. Immediately after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, the automaker was committed to helping with the use of their batteries and solar panels.

According to Elon Musk, his team has been working 24/7 to install the panels and batteries at a Children’s Hospital in San Juan, which is their very first project.

Hospital del Niño (Children’s Hospital) is the first of many solar+battery Tesla projects going live in Puerto Rico. Glad to help support the recovery. Congrats to the Tesla team for working 24/7 to make this happen as fast as possible. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

It doesn’t appear that Tesla will stop here. Musk went on to say it was the “first of many projects”. On top of that, Musk has also donated $250,000 of his own money.