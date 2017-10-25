Tom Holland Can Barely Hold Himself Up After Having A Wisdom Tooth Removed

Tom Holland aka Spider-Man is the latest victim of bad friends.

The actor went under the knife to have one of his wisdom teeth removed when his horrible friend and brother decided to catch the whole thing on video.

As we all know from millions different YouTube videos, coming out of anesthesia isn’t easy. You’re usually groggy and speaking nonsense. For Tom Holland, he can barely hold himself up. He also manages to call his friend and brother “asses”. His eyes though! Ha! It’s pretty clear he has no idea what’s happening.

Thanks lads for looking after me 😂 @hazosterfield @samholland1999! I feel 1/4 less wise haha A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

If only they had filmed a little longer, we might have gotten some great scoop on the Avengers.