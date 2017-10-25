WARNING: IT BITES! Venomous Asp Caterpillar Season Is Here!

One of the peak seasons for the fuzzy-looking venomous Asp Caterpillar is here, according to CBS 11.

Yes it looks gentle to touch, however it’s look is deceiving, and those coming into direct contact with it will be receiving a bite that can cause pain up to 12 hours!

According to Seamus Ehrhard of the Ft. Worth Zoo, “If you just graze it, it might start burning and you might have a couple of red dots, but if you get it caught between your fingers then it’s pretty bad.”

Most Asp Caterpillar bites are treated with ice and antihistamines. However, if you have an adverse reaction, quickly seek medical attention.

Asp Caterpillars are prevalent this time of year “because they are leaving their caterpillar stage and they try to pupate and turn into a cocoon before they turn into a full-fledged moth over winter”, according to Ehrhard.

The peak seasons for the Asp Caterpillar are fall and the beginning of summer.

Bottom line… avoid the Asp Caterpillar and avoid pain and medical bills.