8-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy Beats The Odds To Become One-Armed Golfer

Jackson Merriss wasn’t supposed to make it. At birth, doctors gave him little chance of survival – but Jackson is now 8, and happily proving the experts wrong.

In fact, not even his cerebral palsy holds him back.

Not only has Jackson taken up golf, but he actually competes – at least when he’s not shooting a round with his dad and twin brother. It all started before Jackson could even walk, when his dad put a plastic club in his hands.

Now, the South Carolina lad can’t get enough – playing almost every day, with dad always there to caddy.