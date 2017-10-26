8-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy Beats The Odds To Become One-Armed Golfer

By Jody Dean
Filed Under: 8-years-old, Golfer, jackson merriss, one armed golfer
(Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images)

Jackson Merriss wasn’t supposed to make it. At birth, doctors gave him little chance of survival – but Jackson is now 8, and happily proving the experts wrong.

In fact, not even his cerebral palsy holds him back.

Not only has Jackson taken up golf, but he actually competes – at least when he’s not shooting a round with his dad and twin brother. It all started before Jackson could even walk, when his dad put a plastic club in his hands.

Now, the South Carolina lad can’t get enough – playing almost every day, with dad always there to caddy.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live