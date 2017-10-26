Ben Affleck: House Hunting For New Solo Pad

By Blake Powers
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Actor Ben Affleck during the 'Justice League' autograph signing at Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Contrary to speculation, Ben Affleck is NOT shopping for a house for him and new gf Lindsay Shookus.

Ben has been renting in Brentwood CA and wants to purchase a house in the area to be near his children.

When it comes to the question of taste? Ben’s, is pricey!

Currently he seems interested in a modern/streamlined $18.5 mil house in a tranquil looking area of the Santa Monica mountains.

Seems Ben and I have similar tastes in houses.

Sources say Ben and Lindsay are getting serious, but not to the point of moving in together, “yet.”

With (5) film projects either completed or in the works (Thirst – a TV movie, The Batman, Justice League, City On A Hill and Witness For The Prosecution) Ben has much on his mind.

 

Listen Live