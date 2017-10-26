Cpl. Michael Jernigan, USMC (Ret.) Will Speak At The Salute To America’s Veterans Luncheon

Cpl. Michael Jernigan, USMC (Ret.) is the guest speaker at the 13th Annual Salute To America’s Veterans Luncheon.

Mike Jernigan came from a military family. A third-generation Marine, he was sworn into the service by his father – and – after volunteering for Easy Company, 2nd Marine Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment – he eventually found himself in Iraq.

While on patrol with his unit in August 2004, Corporal Jernigan’s HUMVEE was hit by roadside bomb. The blast crushed his skull, destroyed both eyes, and nearly cost two of his limbs. But that’s where the story begins.

Despite his devastating injuries, Mike was attending Georgetown University within just 4 years – eventually earning a degree in History. Now, Mike Jernigan is inspiring others – and is this year’s guest speaker at the 13th Annual Salute to America’s Veterans luncheon coming up on November 8th.