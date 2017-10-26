Attention Parents/Grandparents: Fisher-Price Recalling 65,000 Baby Seats

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received 36 reports of Fisher-Price “Soothing Motion Seats” overheating and one report of a fire in the motor housing, according to CBS 11, via AP.

No injuries have been reported so far, and Fisher-Price is recalling 65,000 of the seats, 63,000 of which were sold in the U.S., the rest in Canada.

Model numbers include:

CMR35

CMR36

CMR37

CMR39

DYH22

The Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates the seats were sold by Amazon, Target, Walmart and other retailers from Nov. 2015 to this month.

If you purchased one of these during the aforementioned time, contact Fischer-Price for a full refund.