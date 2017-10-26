Attention Parents/Grandparents: Fisher-Price Recalling 65,000 Baby Seats

By Blake Powers
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received 36 reports of Fisher-Price “Soothing Motion Seats” overheating and one report of a fire in the motor housing, according to CBS 11, via AP.

No injuries have been reported so far, and Fisher-Price is recalling 65,000 of the seats, 63,000 of which were sold in the U.S., the rest in Canada.

fisher price soothing motions seats Attention Parents/Grandparents: Fisher Price Recalling 65,000 Baby Seats

Photo: CBSDFW

Model numbers include:

  • CMR35
  • CMR36
  • CMR37
  • CMR39
  • DYH22

The Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates the seats were sold by Amazon, Target, Walmart and other retailers from Nov. 2015 to this month.

If you purchased one of these during the aforementioned time, contact Fischer-Price for a full refund.

