Mississippi Power Honors Employee At His Funeral With Raised Bucket Trucks

This man must have been the best employee EVER!

After 30 years of service, a Mississippi power company employee passed away. Much to his family’s surprise, the company honored him in the most amazing way possible. They sent two bucket trucks to the funeral. Just outside the cemetery grounds, the trucks posted up opposite of each other. They raised their buckets and strung an American flag between them.

Wow! Thanks to Reddit user drummerboy91 for sharing this amazing story. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. It’s obvious you had a great dad.