News Crew Suffers After Eating One Potato Chip Made From Carolina Reaper Pepper

One potato chip? That’s not difficult at all.

Well how about a chip made from the hottest pepper in the world, the Carolina Reaper? Still, you might think it easy, but you have no idea!

A news team in Denver all attempted the One Chip Challenge at the same time, and there were varying levels of success amongst the five newscasters. Poor, poor Natalie!

On second thought, coffee probably wasn’t the best liquid to counter the heat from the chip. If you want to attempt your own One Chip Challenge, you can purchase them HERE!

Via BroBible