ScaryClownNight At Burger King Means FREE Whoppers

The reboot of Stephen King’s “IT” has been the best PR move in Burger King history! Who knew the fear of scary clowns would sell burgers?

Since “IT” hit theaters, Burger King has been trolling their nemesis, Ronald McDonald. Playing on people’s fear of clowns, BK has been luring customers to their clown free restaurants.

Well, Burger King just took another step toward their fast food burger industry takeover. If you’re willing to dress up as a scary clown on Halloween, you’ll get a free Whopper from Burger King. Unfortunately, you will need to live near participating stores in Miami, Boston, LA, Austin, and Salt Lake City.

The free Whoppers start at 7PM and are good to the first 500 scary clowns!