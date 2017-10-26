“Star Trek” Auction To Sell Approx. 400 Items

Star Trek collectors are preparing to beam their bids into an auction featuring some impressive original memorabilia.
Around 400 items will be available, including:
- Chris Pine’s “Captain Kirk” Enterprise Command uniform (price predicted between $5,000-$10,000)
- Spock’s Enterprise uniform (price predicted between $8,000-$12,000)
- Lt. Uhura’s uniform
- Starfleet phasers, holsters and communicators
The Star Trek auction will be conducted by the Prop Store in Valencia CA, Dec. 2.
I expect more details soon, here:
Imagine giving a real Star Trek prop to someone for Christmas. Imagine Spock waking up to learn someone took and sold his pants! Highly illogical.