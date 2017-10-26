“Star Trek” Auction To Sell Approx. 400 Items

By Blake Powers
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (L-R) Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Sofia Boutella, John Cho, Idris Elba, director Justin Lin, Simon Pegg, Lydia Wilson and Chris Pine attend the UK Premiere of Paramount Pictures "Star Trek Beyond" at the Empire Leicester Square on July 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Star Trek collectors are preparing to beam their bids into an auction featuring some impressive original memorabilia.

Around 400 items will be available, including:

  • Chris Pine’s “Captain Kirk” Enterprise Command uniform (price predicted between $5,000-$10,000)
  • Spock’s Enterprise uniform (price predicted between $8,000-$12,000)
  • Lt. Uhura’s uniform
  • Starfleet phasers, holsters and communicators

The Star Trek auction will be conducted by the Prop Store in Valencia CA, Dec. 2.

I expect more details soon, here:

Imagine giving a real Star Trek prop to someone for Christmas. Imagine Spock waking up to learn someone took and sold his pants! Highly illogical.

 

 

