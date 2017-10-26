Would You Let An Amazon Delivery Person Drop Off A Package Inside Your House?

Yeah, we’re going to need background check and three references.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced a new feature for their Prime users. It’s called Amazon Key, which has the capability of unlocking your front door so the delivery person can put your package inside your house.

So how does it work? Well, for starters you will have to invest in an Amazon Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock. The two speak to each other via your WiFi. When the delivery arrives, they simply scan a bar code that unlocks your door. At the same time, the camera starts filming, so you can actually see the drop.

Now, just so you know the Cloud Cam isn’t just a camera. It’s also a form of security. And of course, Amazon will sell security monitoring too. For $249.99, you’ll get the entire bundle which includes a smart lock, the connected camera, and free installation.

Back to the original question, would you let an Amazon delivery person in your house? Let’s take a poll.