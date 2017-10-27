10 Things Texans Are Snobs About

We aren’t snobby, we just love everything Texas. It’s called Texas pride!

Everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes our food, drinks, clothes, and bathrooms! If you just moved to Texas, you better get on board.

Thanks to Tanner Sanders, who writes for the Matador Network, for pointing out all the amazing things about Texas!

So, if you want to get serious about everything Texas, here’s what you need to get right…

Cowboy Boots Tex-Mex Country Music High School Football BBQ Whataburger Dr. Pepper Manners Buc-cee’s Texas Itself

For the most part, we agree with this list. It is missing something…like the Dallas Cowboys!!!!!!!!!!!! And Matthew McConaughey! Basically anything and everything Texas should be on this list!