Movie Reviews: “Surburbicon” – “Jigsaw” – “Thank You For Your Service”

Suburbicon – Rated R

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com reports, “A disappointing misfire for director George Clooney, Suburbicon attempts to juggle social satire, racial commentary, and murder mystery — and ends up making a mess of all three. 29% LIKE”

Blake: I love George Clooney, however, so far, directing isn’t the direction George has pursued with success. My trusted sources say Suburbicon is a satirical puzzle with pieces that don’t match and Matt Damon can’t glue them together. You may make you ask yourself, “what did I just watch?”… “what’s the point?”… “why didn’t I watch Blade Runner 2049“? Love you George, when you’re acting in a good movie.

Jigsaw – Rated R

Thirteen years ago on Halloween weekend–SAW and the character of JIGSAW introduced the world to a new face of horror.

For seven straight years “If it’s Halloween it must be SAW” was a holiday tradition. This October 27, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures proudly present JIGSAW! After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that’s only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own?

Critics: 47% LIKE

Blake: my inside peeps say Jigsaw is somewhat entertaining but after waiting so many years for an addition to the franchise, this one is barely worth waiting for. Don’t spend anymore than matinee money on it.

Thank You For Your Service – Rated R

Thank You For Your Service follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Critics: Thank You for Your Service takes a sobering and powerfully acted — if necessarily incomplete — look at soldiers grappling with the horrific emotional impact of war. 75% LIKE“, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say Thank You for Your Service respectively delivers an important message about the long-term negative effects of the Iraq war on those who were involved and solid performances by Miles Teller and director Jason Hall. For a long time we’ve experienced similar stories concerning previous wars and this one is equally important with much respect earned by those affected.

A lack-luster new movie weekend, with just one worth watching. Thank you to all our past and current military personnel for doing their duty, serving our country.