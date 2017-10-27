Pinky & The Brain Voice Man, Rob Paulsen, Talks About An Animaniacs Reboot!

Ever wanted to know the man behind the voices of Pinky and the Brain or the Animaniacs?

Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to formally introduce you to Rob Paulsen and all his genius glory! The voices you know so well will be on stage LIVE at the Arlington Music Hall tonight, Friday October 27th, 2017.

Of course we had the chance to hang with Rob this morning to chat about the LIVE show. Honestly, we have no idea how he keeps all his characters straight! Of course he was kind enough to do a few voices for us! He may have name dropped a few people like Speilberg here and there too! Now, for those of you wondering if there will be an Animaniacs reboot. We can’t confirm it, but we also can’t deny it. While Rob really can’t say anything, it looks like the reboot is a go!

If you need plans for tonight, head to the Arlington Music Hall and see Rob! He’s AMAZING!!!!!!