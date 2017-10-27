Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It?’ Video Leaves Fans Confused

By Blake Powers
Taylor Swift’s new video for her song Ready For It? has been out since the 23rd, and as of this/Friday morning, 2,000,000 have viewed it, 150,000 liked her Facebook post of it, and over 28,000 have shared the Facebook video post.

As normal, Taylor, as any artist, can’t please everyone, and obviously isn’t trying.

What’s really interesting is trying to decipher all of the messages inside the video, which borrows heavily from recent sci-fi.

Some fans are simply… confused.

One of the ingredients of a thought provoking artist, is intrigue, and with over 6,200,000 views on YouTube, she has it, in abundance.

Taylor clearly wants to give fans much to think about and has successfully done so.

Rolling Stone shares their take on decoding “Ready For It”, HERE.

Taylor is evolving, which is a natural part of an artist’s career. Best wishes to her.

 

Listen Live