Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Oct. 27-29

If you’re ready for mega popstar music, movie music, Halloween fun, basketball, kosher BBQ, and all things floral, here are (9) 98.7 #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Pop star Bruno Mars “24k Magic World Tour” – 8pm – American Airlines Center
- Raiders Of The Lost Ark at The Meyerson – per their website, “John Williams’ epic score performed live by the Dallas Symphony while Indiana Jones continues his ill-fated search for the Ark of the Covenant on the big screen.”
Friday – Sunday
- Halloween Nights at The Dallas Zoo – their website notes, “The most family-friendly, spooky place for little ghouls and goblins this month is at the Dallas Zoo, where the gates will creak open after-hours for Halloween Nights Presented by Texas Instruments.
Dress your children in Halloween costumes, trick-or-treat in the wildest setting in Dallas, and catch special events and activities throughout the Zoo! “
Saturday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center
Sunday
- Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship at Sunnyland Furniture – according to their website, “The national cuisine of Texas meets the dietary laws of the Bible in the Third Annual Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Under the supervision of Dallas Kosher and the world-renowned Kansas City Barbeque Society, teams from around Texas and beyond will compete in a delectable, family-friendly event that is sure to draw a big crowd.”
Now – Oct. 31
- Boo with a View at Reunion Tower – per their website, “Calling all mummies and daddies! Come to Reunion Tower to make your Halloween UN-BOO-LIEVABLE! Boys and ghouls under 12 get half off-admission tickets to the GeO-Deck when they come in costume. Enjoy Halloween-themed activities, tasty treats, and frightful photo opportunities.”
- Underwater Halloween Pumpkin Carve-Off at Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium – (click the link for dates and details)
- Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas
Now – Nov. 22
Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!