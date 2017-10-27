Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Oct. 27-29

If you’re ready for mega popstar music, movie music, Halloween fun, basketball, kosher BBQ, and all things floral, here are (9) 98.7 #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Pop star Bruno Mars “24k Magic World Tour” – 8pm – American Airlines Center

Raiders Of The Lost Ark at The Meyerson – per their website, “John Williams’ epic score performed live by the Dallas Symphony while Indiana Jones continues his ill-fated search for the Ark of the Covenant on the big screen.”

Friday – Sunday

Halloween Nights at The Dallas Zoo – their website notes, “The most family-friendly, spooky place for little ghouls and goblins this month is at the Dallas Zoo, where the gates will creak open after-hours for Halloween Nights Presented by Texas Instruments.

Dress your children in Halloween costumes, trick-or-treat in the wildest setting in Dallas, and catch special events and activities throughout the Zoo! “

Saturday

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center

Sunday

Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship at Sunnyland Furniture – according to their website, “The national cuisine of Texas meets the dietary laws of the Bible in the Third Annual Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Under the supervision of Dallas Kosher and the world-renowned Kansas City Barbeque Society, teams from around Texas and beyond will compete in a delectable, family-friendly event that is sure to draw a big crowd.”

Now – Oct. 31

Now – Nov. 22

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!