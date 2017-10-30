After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Kevin Spacey Apologizes & Comes Out As Gay

Kevin Spacey has finally confirmed the rumors…he is gay. However, it’s probably not the exact way he wanted to come out to the rest of the world.

Over the weekend, actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed News that Spacey, in a drunken state, inappropriately came on to him when he was just 14-years-old. This allegedly happened back in 1986 when Rapp was the lead role on Precious Sons on Broadway. Spacey would have been 26-years-old. Rapp said…

“My stomach churns. I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Rapp alleged that after a party in Spacey’s apartment, Spacey picked him up, placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him saying…

“He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Since that story broke, Spacey has made an official statement via Twitter. Spacey apologized for the incident, however, since he was drunk he doesn’t remember it.

In addition to the apology, he felt the need to reflect on how he’s been living his life and ultimately came out as gay.