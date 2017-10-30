Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Hasn’t Confirmed Or Denied Running For President In 2020

Filed Under: Actor, Celebrities, election 2020, Politics, President, The Rock Johnson, Wrestler, WWe
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 14: Dwayne Johnson attends the HBO "Ballers" Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere and Reception on July 14, 2016 at New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for HBO)

Do you remember when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he may run for president in the 2020 elections? Well, its been a year and he still hasn’t ruled it out yet.

The Rock was seen at the Los Angeles Comic Con because he’s been promoting his new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

“I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to that. I’ll just say that,” he says. He mentions that if he does run for president, that “it would be a great opportunity to help people.”

There has been a handful of celebrities who wants to run for president, but no one has confirmed. To check the celebrities who are thinking about running, click here.

