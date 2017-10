If you managed to stay up past midnight to see the end of Game 5, you were rewarded with one of the most epic World Series contests of all time.

More than five hours long, the Astros finally won on a walk-off single in the 10th inning.

But what happened before the game was pretty cool, too – and presidents 41 and 43 teamed up to throw out the first pitch.

The Series now returns to Los Angeles with Houston leading 3 games to 2, and the Dodgers facing a must-win Game 6.