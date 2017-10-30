Glenn Frey’s Family Attends Eagles’ First Detroit Show Since His Death

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Eagles landed in Detroit, where their late co-founder Glenn Frey was born and grew up, on Friday. It was their first time there since he passed away in January 2016.

Frey’s son Deacon, along with Vince Gill, took his place on stage, while his wife, Cindy and other relatives were in the audience at Little Caesar’s Arena.

Billboard reports that Deacon Frey introduced “Peaceful Easy Feeling” by saying, “What a treat for me to be back here in my dad’s hometown. It’s kinda awesome.” After the song, he looked up at the rafters where a portrait of his dad hung and said barely audibly, “That’s for you, dad.” Henley then said of Deacon, “He’s a chip off the old block, folks.”

Later, Gill, playing his first Detroit show as a Eagle, added, “What an honor it is to be in the hometown of my dear friend Glenn Frey and singing his songs for you.”

The band ended its brief fall tour in Nashville on Sunday. The show was taped for a future airing.

