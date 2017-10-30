Kristen Bell’s Daughter Makes Her Dress Up As Elsa From “Frozen” For Halloween

Have you seen “Frozen” yet? It’s easily one of the best movies ever made!
Kristen Bell is just one of many stars of the cast. Her character is a red-headed young woman named Anna, who Disney describes as more “daring than graceful, who sometimes acts before she thinks”.
For kids, the love for Anna and Elsa is divided right down the middle. However, Kristen’s own daughter doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of her mom’s character! In fact, she actually insisted that bother she and her mother dressed up as Elsa for Halloween.
It’s clear Kristen is willing to do anything for her daughter, but she doesn’t have to be happy about it.