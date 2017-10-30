Kristen Bell’s Daughter Makes Her Dress Up As Elsa From “Frozen” For Halloween

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Have you seen “Frozen” yet? It’s easily one of the best movies ever made!

Kristen Bell is just one of many stars of the cast. Her character is a red-headed young woman named Anna, who Disney describes as more “daring than graceful, who sometimes acts before she thinks”.

For kids, the love for Anna and Elsa is divided right down the middle. However, Kristen’s own daughter doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of her mom’s character! In fact, she actually insisted that bother she and her mother dressed up as Elsa for Halloween.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

It’s clear Kristen is willing to do anything for her daughter, but she doesn’t have to be happy about it.

