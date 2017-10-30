The Crown Star Claire Foy Defends Adam Sandler’s Knee Touch On Graham Norton

Filed Under: Actress, Adam Sandler, claire foy, Graham Norton, Interview, Knee, the crown, Touched
(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix)

It may have been an awkward moment on the Graham Norton show, but actress Claire Foy doesn’t believe Adam Sandler meant anything sexual when he touched her knee.

Let’s start things off with the clip that everyone is talking about. Adam Sandler, along with Claire Foy, Emma Thomspon, and Cara Delevingne did an interview with Graham Norton. During that interview Sandler put his hand on Foy’s knee twice. One of those times Foy seemed to make fun of his gesture by placing her hand on his knee. Then he did it again, in which Foy can be seen putting her hand on top of his hand, again looking like she’s making fun of him.

Of course, people are calling the incident awkward and uncomfortable. And no surprise, both Sandler and Foy’s people have released statements. Sandler’s team called it a “friendly gesture”. Not too long after that, Foy’s people said…

“We don’t believe anything was intended by Adam’s gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire.”

And there you have it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live