The Kids In “Stranger Things” Earned $30,000 Per Episode, Salaries Expected To Increase With Each Season

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The second season of the Netflix powerhouse Stranger Things was just released last Friday.

In case you’re just as thirsty for any kind of information regarding the series, like we are, a source recently told The Hollywood Reporter the kinds of salaries the amazing, and well-deserved, cast of the series is receiving.

According to the source, the child stars Millie Bobby Brown (13), Finn Wolfhard (14), Gaten Matarazzo (15), Noah Schnapp (13) and Caleb McLaughlin (16) have all earned $30,000 per episode, and with everyone signed on to appear on the show for six more continuous years, we can only imagine their salaries are only going to increase!

Once the show gained traction, Netflix reportedly gave the stars a “less than six figure bonus” after seeing how popular the show had become.

Via Vogue

