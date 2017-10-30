Want To Know What Candy Corn Is Made Out Of??

Sorry vegans! If you’re eating Candy Corn at Halloween, you might want to stop. Yep, there are animal byproducts in there.

Have you ever wondered what Candy Corn is made of? You’ve probably been thinking it’s nothing but sugar. And for the most part that’s true, but in reality it’s made from four different sugars…sugar, corn syrup, dextrose, and honey. Of course there are your typical artificial dyes. There’s sesame oil and a gelatin, which is made from animal parts like hides and bones.

Grossssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Oh, it doesn’t stop there. That smoothing coating on the candy? Yeah, it’s made from lac bugs found in Asia! Mmmmmmmmm, mmmmmm!

So if you’re looking to scare people, just carry around some Candy Corn!