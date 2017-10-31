127 Texas Gas Stations Notified For Price Gouging During Hurricane Harvey Emergency

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: hurricane harvey, Hurricane Harvey Gas Price Gouging, Hurricane Harvey Price Gouging, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General's Office
A woman paddles down a flooded road while shuttling deliveries for her neighbors during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Brenden Smialowksi/AFP/Getty Images)

CBS 11 reports via AP that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement yesterday, saying the state has formally notified 127 gas stations of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey, including stations in the DFW area( which Harvey had little impact on) and an investigation continues.

Paxton says the stations have the opportunity to resolve the matter with his office, or possibly face court action. Businesses found in violation will face civil penalties of up to $20k per violation, plus refund requirements.

The Texas Attorney General’s office received approx. 5,500 price-gouging complaints during the Hurricane Harvey emergency.

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live