127 Texas Gas Stations Notified For Price Gouging During Hurricane Harvey Emergency

CBS 11 reports via AP that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement yesterday, saying the state has formally notified 127 gas stations of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey, including stations in the DFW area( which Harvey had little impact on) and an investigation continues.

Paxton says the stations have the opportunity to resolve the matter with his office, or possibly face court action. Businesses found in violation will face civil penalties of up to $20k per violation, plus refund requirements.

The Texas Attorney General’s office received approx. 5,500 price-gouging complaints during the Hurricane Harvey emergency.