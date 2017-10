However people feel about police officers, everyone would probably agree: they aren’t paid enough to put up with stuff like this.

A local official in Ulster County, New York gets pulled over for speeding and has the epic meltdown of all time.

She’s since apologized, and says it will help her grow – and better represent her the people who elected her. Yes, if the people who elected her are brittle, overwrought lunatics who don’t mind a little namedropping.