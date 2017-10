What’s in the box?

Goop products aside, we can all agree that Gwyneth Paltrow has an amazing Halloween costume. The actress went back to one of her characters from 1995 and showed up as Tracy from Se7en. Now it’s how she did it that’s getting praise.

Spoiler Alert! At the end of the movie, Gwyn’s character gets decapitated and her head gets served up to her boyfriend Brad Pitt in a cardboard box.

Genius! And it probably only cost her around $10 to make.