Halloween Candy: Black Licorice Can Cause Severe Health Problems

By Blake Powers
Black licorice (Photo: Anoek De Groot/AFP/Getty Images

Love black licorice?

If you’re 40 or over and can’t wait to get your hands… ahem… mouth… on some black licorice this Halloween, Perezhiltom.com reports the FDA warns you should steer-clear, or minimize their daily intake to 2 ounces.

Black licorice contains the sweetening compound glycyrrhizin, which can cause your potassium levels to drop… severely!

Such a drop can cause the following:

  • abnormal heart rhythms,
  • elevated blood pressure
  • edema
  • lethargy
  • even congestive heart failure!

On the above notes, why take a chance? There are plenty of other tasty choices this Halloween.

