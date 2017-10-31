Katy Perry Brings Fan To Tears After She Vows To Help Bullied 17-Year-Old Sister With Autism

12-year-old Zoe was already crying while she attended Katy Petty’s concert in Kansas City. Zoe told KCTV, “I was crying because I was so excited. I’ve never been to a concert before and Katy Perry is my idol.”

Zoe’s night only got better, as Perry invited her onstage and asked her to make a wish.

Kansas Katy Perry fan shares "no bullying" message on stage – KWCH https://t.co/gLouhdoCaH pic.twitter.com/Qe3Nz5GlFO — Katy Perry News (@KatyPerryNewsUK) October 29, 2017

Zoe wished for only one thing, for her 17-year-old sister with autism to stop getting bullied at school.

@katyperry brought tears to my eyes! A 12 year old, and her wish was for people at school to stop bullying her Autistic sister #NoBullying pic.twitter.com/fd1SlG8EPu — Jamie Chapple (@MsJamieac) October 28, 2017

Perry vowed to Zoe, who was in tears, that she would pay a visit to their school in Wichita, Kansas. Zoe continued with KCTV, “I was just freaking out, I was actually up there next to Katy Perry.”

So sweet!

Via People