‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Reboot Is Happening, Original Cast Weighs In

Filed Under: New Cast, Original Cast, reboot, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Show, The CW
Getty Imgaes

You definitely remember the show, Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Well, it is definitely going to get a reboot in the CW, and the original cast members have their weigh in on the new show.

They were reunited at Stan Lee’s Comic Con in Los Angeles were the original cast members were counted present.

It’s been a little more than 20 years since it premiered and roughly 15 years since it ended, but now a reboot is on its way.

Most of the original cast are excited to see what the new generation will bring to the show.

“We just wish the well,” says Beth Broderick, known on the show as Aunt Zelda. “Good luck. I hope it works out for them. We love the character, we love the show, we love the whole spirit of it, and I wish them well.”

To read the full article and the exclusive interview, click here.

Source via Entertainment Tonight

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live