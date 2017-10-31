See Billboard’s 2017 Top 25 Halloween Songs

Last year, Billboard Magazine combined data from digital sales, radio airplay and streaming measured by Nielsen Music (Oct. 25-Oct. 31 – 2016).Radio and U.S. streams from Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, digital songs sales from Oct. 28-Nov. 3, and here are …
Billboard’s Top 25 Halloween Songs.
25. Santana – “Black Magic Woman”
24. Rihanna – “Disturbia”
23. Marilyn Manson – “This Is Halloween”
22. Van Halen – “Runnin’ With The Devil”
21. Starset – “My Demons”
20. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – “A Nightmare On My Street”
19. Rob Zombie – “Dragula”
18. The Cranberries – “Zombie”
17. The Rocky Horror Picture Show – “Time Warp”
16. AC/DC – “Hells Bells”
15. The Rolling Stones – “Sympathy For The Devil”
14. Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Bad Moon Rising”
13. John Carpenter – “Halloween Theme Song”
12. Radio Head – “Creep”
11. Blue Oyster Cult – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”
10. Warren Zevon – “Werewolves Of London”
9. Rockwell – “Somebody’s Watching Me”
8. Eminem ft. Rihanna – “The Monster”
7. Skillet – “Monster”
6. AC/DC – “Highway To Hell”
5. Danny Elfman – “This Is Halloween”
4. Imagine Dragons – “Demons”
3. Bobby “Boris” Picket and The Crypt-Kickers – “Monster Mash”
2. Ray Parker Jr. – “Ghostbusters”
#1 – Michael Jackson – “Thriller” (added in 2009 to the National Film Registry by The Library Of Congress, and the 1st music video ever selected)
Happy Halloween!