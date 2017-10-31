See Billboard’s 2017 Top 25 Halloween Songs

Last year, Billboard Magazine combined data from digital sales, radio airplay and streaming measured by Nielsen Music (Oct. 25-Oct. 31 – 2016).Radio and U.S. streams from Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, digital songs sales from Oct. 28-Nov. 3, and here are …

Billboard’s Top 25 Halloween Songs.

25. Santana – “Black Magic Woman”

24. Rihanna – “Disturbia”

23. Marilyn Manson – “This Is Halloween”

22. Van Halen – “Runnin’ With The Devil”

21. Starset – “My Demons”

20. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – “A Nightmare On My Street”

19. Rob Zombie – “Dragula”

18. The Cranberries – “Zombie”

17. The Rocky Horror Picture Show – “Time Warp”

16. AC/DC – “Hells Bells”

15. The Rolling Stones – “Sympathy For The Devil”

14. Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Bad Moon Rising”

13. John Carpenter – “Halloween Theme Song”

12. Radio Head – “Creep”

11. Blue Oyster Cult – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

10. Warren Zevon – “Werewolves Of London”

9. Rockwell – “Somebody’s Watching Me”

8. Eminem ft. Rihanna – “The Monster”

7. Skillet – “Monster”

6. AC/DC – “Highway To Hell”

5. Danny Elfman – “This Is Halloween”

4. Imagine Dragons – “Demons”

3. Bobby “Boris” Picket and The Crypt-Kickers – “Monster Mash”

2. Ray Parker Jr. – “Ghostbusters”

#1 – Michael Jackson – “Thriller” (added in 2009 to the National Film Registry by The Library Of Congress, and the 1st music video ever selected)

Happy Halloween!