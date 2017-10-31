Strawberries On Pizza Is Now The Most Controversial Topping Of All Time

Ok. Pineapples were one thing. This is an a whole other level.

Pineapples are controversial in their own right, but an argument can be made for their existence on pizza. We can’t find any argument for this however. Someone on Twitter thought it would be a good idea to put strawberries on their pizza, almost like they were taunting us with their choices.

Now cheese and fruit have been paired since the dawn of snacking, but this isn’t just cheese we’re dealing with, here. This is something of evil, and plenty of people online are letting their detestation heard.

The police are on their way, I hope it was worth it. — Hunter Blake (@Blaker212) October 29, 2017

Pineapple and non-pineapple pizza eaters must put our differences aside and join forces to defeat this evil https://t.co/WE59N20UJ5 — ali (@lebaenesepapi) October 29, 2017

