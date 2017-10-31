Strawberries On Pizza Is Now The Most Controversial Topping Of All Time

Filed Under: Controversy, Food, Fruit, pineapple, Pizza, Strawberries, Strawberry, Topping
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ok.  Pineapples were one thing.  This is an a whole other level.

Pineapples are controversial in their own right, but an argument can be made for their existence on pizza.  We can’t find any argument for this however.  Someone on Twitter thought it would be a good idea to put strawberries on their pizza, almost like they were taunting us with their choices.

Now cheese and fruit have been paired since the dawn of snacking, but this isn’t just cheese we’re dealing with, here.  This is something of evil, and plenty of people online are letting their detestation heard.

Via Time

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live