UPDATE: Netflix Planned Ending “House Of Cards” Before Sexual Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "House Of Cards" Spin-Off, House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Sexual Allegations
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

CBS 11 reports via AP that Netflix had decided to make the following sixth season of House Of Cards it’s last and was discussing various spin-offs concepts before controversy began concerning the alleged 1980’s sexual advances Kevin Spacey made towards actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time.

Spacey has since apologized for the incident which he says he can’t recall due to “drunken behavior” and for the first time, Kevin said publicly, he is gay.

The final season of House of Cards is in production. Netflix has not released an official release date.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live