UPDATE: Netflix Planned Ending “House Of Cards” Before Sexual Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

CBS 11 reports via AP that Netflix had decided to make the following sixth season of House Of Cards it’s last and was discussing various spin-offs concepts before controversy began concerning the alleged 1980’s sexual advances Kevin Spacey made towards actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time.

Spacey has since apologized for the incident which he says he can’t recall due to “drunken behavior” and for the first time, Kevin said publicly, he is gay.

The final season of House of Cards is in production. Netflix has not released an official release date.