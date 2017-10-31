WATCH 80s Star Corey Feldman Discuss Raising Funds For Tell-All Film Concerning Child Abuse In Hollywood and His Life

Yesterday, 80s star Corey Feldman sat down to talk with Matt Lauer of The Today Show concerning his fund raising to do a movie concerning sexual abuse in Hollywood and re-release the names of all those in Hollywood he alleges sexually abused him and others as a child.

Feldman says the need for a $10,000.000 budget is due to all the production and legal protection expenses that will be necessary.

Watch the video for yourself!

Do you feel Corey is telling the truth? If so, do you feel this is the best way to do so?

