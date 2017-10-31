Watch Metallica Cover Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ in Manchester

By Scott T. Sterling

Metallica saluted the city of Manchester, England, during a recent show there by covering one of the city’s most iconic bands, Oasis.

Oasis’ 1995 single, “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” has become an unofficial anthem for Manchester following the horrific terror attack after an Ariana Grande show at the Manchester Arena earlier this year.

When Metallica performed at the same venue over the weekend, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett performed the Oasis tune during a designated solo section of the set. The crowd supplied most of the vocals with a hearty singalong.

Drummer Lars Ulrich shared a clip of the Oasis cover on Twitter adding the caption, “What a moment. Goosebumps.” Watch it below.

“Thank you Manchester for your show of perseverance, of unity, of defiance and, ultimately, of love!,” Ulrich shared in a separate post.