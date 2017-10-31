Zeke Elliot Denied Preliminary Injunction, Looks Like He’ll Serve 6 Game Suspension

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

Bad news for Zeke Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys after Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied his request for a preliminary injunction. That means the six game suspension is back on.

Yes, there is a chance Zeke can still get out of the game suspensions, however, he only has 24 hours to make his case. The NFLPA has to put in their appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Sadly, it’s very unlikely Zeke will get a win here seeing how the Tom Brady case panned out last year.

Elliot's suspension starts immediately. He can't even practice.