Zeke Elliot Denied Preliminary Injunction, Looks Like He’ll Serve 6 Game Suspension

Filed Under: 6 Games, Appeal, Dallas Cowboys, ezekiel elliot, NFL, Suspension, zeke elliot
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

Bad news for Zeke Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys after Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied his request for a preliminary injunction. That means the six game suspension is back on.

Yes, there is a chance Zeke can still get out of the game suspensions, however, he only has 24 hours to make his case. The NFLPA has to put in their appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Sadly, it’s very unlikely Zeke will get a win here seeing how the Tom Brady case panned out last year.

Elliot’s suspension starts immediately. He can’t even practice. You can read all the details HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live