A Good World Series Game 7 Ticket Cost As Much A Good House Down Payment

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: dodger stadium, Houston Astros, LA Dodgers, The World Series, World Series Game 7, World Series Tickets
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 3-1 in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Have a World Series itch you need to scratch?

According to TMZ, if you or someone you know are thinking about being a “baller” tonight, and want to jet to Dodger Stadium for Game 7 of The World Series, StubHub is selling Dugout Club seats (the best available)… for $50,000 EACH! Upper level cheap-seats are at $1,000 each, if you want to call that cheap.

TMZ caught up with American D.J., record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and record exec DJ Diplo, who earned a reported $28.5 mil this year, after game 6, and said he’d be there again tonight.

Maybe I need to break out the old digital wheels-of-steel? $28.5 mil? Whoa… :).

