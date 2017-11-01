Grand Prairie’s Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: He Broke It Off – Is She On The Rebound?

By Blake Powers
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM and SWAROVSKI on September 8, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

TMZ reports multiple sources saying when it comes to the break-up of Selena Gomez and Canadian singer, songwriter and producer The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) who’s hits include “The Hills”, “I Feel It Coming” and “Starboy”, their relationship had been deteriorating since Summer due to his touring and her filming schedule, which led to less and less communication.

The Weeknd was accustomed to the single life, felt tied down, and felt their relationship had lost it’s passion, which is often very normal at age 27. He called Selena several weeks ago, explained his feelings, and broke it off.

Fortunately sources say they remain friends, even occasionally talking.

TMZ also reported Selena began talking with Justin Bieber again… AFTER… her break-up. See HERE.

