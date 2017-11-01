Interview with Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night: “We Crossed Every Genre”

Regarding Thursday night’s concert at at The Majestic Theater in Dallas, Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night tells us: “We’ll be doing a LOT of the hits… we don’t have time to do all of them.”

Well if that doesn’t sum it up.

Three Dog Night needs three dog nights to play their 21 consecutive Top 40 hits – a Billboard record.

I asked if ‘Liar,’ one where Danny sang lead, is on the set list.

“You mean the one I recorded in the bathroom?” (You’ll have to hear the interview)

Yes, it is.

“We’ve lost some of the guys but I feel the guardian of Three Dog Night as far as the legacy and the sound,” Danny says, referring to co-founder Cory Wells passing in 2015 and original keyboardist Jimmy Greenspoon, in 2016. “I would never go out if we weren’t really trim and fit.” Original guitarist Michael Allsup is part of the current line-up.

Singer, co-founder Chuck Negron famously left in the ’80s, yet fans find these iconic songs – written by some of the generation’s greatest songwriters – still shine with current members. Read the ticketmaster reviews. But first, here’s Cory. Written by Randy Newman.

They were on every chart: pop, rock, easy listening, R&B, country and even classical when they recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra.

“The critics used to get on our case. They’d say, ‘What is your genre?’ and we’d say: ‘We don’t have one. We play everything, and we love it.'”

“If you liked the records, that’s what you’ll hear. They’re as good or better. We haven’t lowered the key in anything.”

“I sing higher than I did in my late 20s.”