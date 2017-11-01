Loving Dogs Of DFW “Serial Squatters” Need New Home

CBS 11 reports “serial squatters” William and Heather Schwab not only have at least 20 evictions since 2005 and tens of thousands in unpaid rent, they even left their dogs Milo and Molly at Barney’s Ranch, a Carrollton dog daycare and boarding facility last May… and never returned.

After many attempts, including a certified letter, to get the Schwabs to pick up Milo and Molly, Barney’s Ranch owners Mathias and Bree Stromberg say the dogs have been legally abandoned.

Now, Dallas rescue group Paws In The City is working with Barney’s Ranch to find a new home for Milo and Molly. The dogs are so tightly bonded that they must be placed together.

Milo and Molly are good with kids and other dogs.

Contact Paws In The City for more details on giving this friendly, warm and loving looking dogs a home with the same.