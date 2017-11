LadBible reports Total Film magazine conducted a survey of the great film characters of all time, and here are the results.

10. Princess Leia

9. The Joker

8. Gandalf

7. Hannibal Lecter

6. Travis Bickle

5. James Bond

4. Ellen Ripley

3. Han Solo

2. Batman

#1 – Indiana Jones!

Harrison Ford has to be feeling good about having 2 places in the Top 5.

Oh, and Rocky Balboa is #11! “Yo Adrian!”