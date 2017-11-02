Prince Michael Jackson In Motorcycle Accident Today

By Blake Powers
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Prince Michael Jackson poses in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

This morning, 20-year-0ld Prince Jackson, Michael Jackson’s oldest son, was riding his motorcycle in light rain, lost control on a slick LA street, and had an accident.

An ambulance was called and took Prince to an ER room.

Fortunately, doctor’s did not find any major injuries, and released him.

Here’s a recent pic of Prince and his sister Paris…

 

Interesting how such accident bring your fragility into clearer focus.

Prince continued on his way to class at Loyola Marymount University, at was on time.

Wonder if Prince will eventually work in the music industry?

 

 

 

Listen Live