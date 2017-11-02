Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Still Aren’t Divorced

Filed Under: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Divorced, Maria Shriver, Married, Separated
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It’s been six years since Marie Shriver filed for divorce from the Terminator. However, their divorce still isn’t final.

During an interview on “OBJECTified,” TMZ’s own Harvey uncovered that the two were never officially divorced. Unfortunately, we have to wait until Sunday night for the episode to air to get Arnold’s side of the story.

So here’s what we do know…apparently, splitting up the properties takes years. Perhaps a little more complicated since they didn’t have a prenup.

According to TMZ, Maria is ready for things to be final, but Arnold is the one holding up the show.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live