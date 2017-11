We called it!

Back in March, Beyonce was dealing with a very stressful pregnany. So much stress that she hadn’t made a decision on whether or not she would be the voice of Nala in The Lion King.

Well, we have an official answer! It’s YES!!!!!!!!! Bey is confirmed for the role! She’ll be starring alongside some of the greats…

The Lion King is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2019.