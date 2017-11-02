California Woman Sues Sephora After Claiming She Contracted Herpes From Applying Lipstick

A California woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has sued a Sephora makeup store in Hollywood after claiming that she contracted herpes from applying lipstick from a sample tube in the store.

The lawsuit claims the woman visited the location in 2015, and sampled one of the lipsticks from the “common use” tubes that were on display. She claims the store offered no warning to her, or other customers, that they were at risk for contracting any sort of disease from the common use tubes. She says had she known there was a risk, there was no way she would have sampled them.

The infection was diagnosed by medical professionals, as well, and she claims she never had herpes or cold sores before this incident.

The lawsuit also claims that plenty of other makeup stores have proven methods to avoid the spread of herpes in their sample tubes, such as individual samples or assistance from trained professionals. Unfortunately, the woman claims Sephora cares more about making a quick dollar, rather than the safety and welfare of their customers.

She’s currently suing the store for “emotional distress” over the “incurable lifelong affliction” she will now have to suffer from for the rest of her life.

Via TMZ